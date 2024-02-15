Sarfaraz reacted to his call and started running towards the other end, but Jadeja turned down his call quite late, and while Sarfaraz tried to return, Mark Wood made a direct hit to run him out.

Sarfaraz Khan has been the talking point since he received his much-awaited Test cap from the legendary Anil Kumble before the start of the third Test. He was among the most consistent domestic performers in recent years and rightly earned his Test debut.

The 26-year-old showed his batting prowess in his maiden outing and proved his selection correct. Sarfaraz amassed 62 runs in just 66 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a maximum to get off to a terrific start in his career.

He was looking so calm and mature at the crease before an unfortunate incident cut his innings short on a nice batting deck. Ravindra Jadeja, batting on 99, pushed one towards mid-on and called for a quick single.

Sarfaraz reacted to his call and started running towards the other end, but Jadeja turned down his call quite late, and while Sarfaraz tried to return, Mark Wood made a direct hit to run him out. It was a heartbreaking moment for the debutant, and he was seen furious in the dressing room.

Ravindra Jadeja apologises to Sarfaraz Khan on social media after the run-out mishap

Since this run-out, Ravindra Jadeja has been getting a lot of criticism for selling his partner down the river. Jadeja was clearly looking for his milestone, confirmed by the amount of deliveries he played in his 90s.

However, Jadeja took to his Instagram account to post a story, apologising to Sarfaraz Khan. The talismanic all-rounder accepted his mistake and wrote that he was feeling bad for the debutant.

“Feeling bad for SarfarazKhan97 it was my wrong call Well played”, wrote Jadeja in his story.

It is a beautiful gesture by Jadeja to accept his mistake on a public forum. He was gutted following the run-out, as visible from his celebration after completing his fourth Test ton on the next ball.

Ravindra Jadeja has often been involved in unfortunate run-outs, and his partner has to lose his wicket most of the time. It is an area Jadeja can work on, for he needs to make sure his calling is loud and clear, and once he calls for a run, Jadeja shouldn’t back away.

