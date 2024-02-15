'If you have talent, make your son play' - When Sarfaraz Khan's dad recalled words of an IPL cricketer he groomed

Sarfaraz's father revealed what the cricketer had said that drove a permanent wedge between them.

India's latest debutant Sarfaraz Khan impressed everyone after registering a half-century on his first outing during the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot. For Sarfaraz, it was finally the culmination of his hard work, after slamming on the selectors' door for quite some time.

Before the match, when he was being given the India cap by Anil Kumble, Sarfaraz's father was spotted breaking into tears. In light of this, an old story of Sarfaraz's father's struggles and the backlash he once faced came to the fore.

Before Sarfaraz began his journey to cricketing stardom, his father Naushad harbored the same dream of nurturing a cricketer who would excel at the highest level and found that potential in Iqbal Abdulla. Naushad plucked Abdulla from the ranks of many young, impoverished children and brought him to Mumbai. He even kept him in his own home, where his wife, Tabassum, took care of his needs.

Sarfaraz Khan recalled heartbreaking story

Abdulla, much like Sarfaraz later on, went on to represent India in the U-19 World Cup and became a star in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, according to Naushad, Abdulla failed to show the necessary gratitude when the time came.

Their relationship reached a breaking point during their 'final meeting' at the same house where Abdulla had lived for seven years, marking the end of their association.

Naushad revealed to Indian Express back in 2016, “That is when he spoke those unforgettable words, Mere mein kabiliyat thi, main khela. Tumhaare mein talent hai toh apne bachchon ko khilaake dikhao na. (I had the ability, so I played. If you have the talent, then make your son play and show the world.”

