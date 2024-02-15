WATCH: Angry Rohit Sharma slams cap on floor after Sarfaraz Khan's unfortunate runout

A disappointed Rohit threw his cap on the floor in anger in the dressing room after the youngster's sparkling debut was cut short.

The Indian batters dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot. After being dealt an early blow, reeling at 33 for 3, the hosts showed strong nerves to make amends and get back in the driver's seat to close the day at 326 for 5.

Notably, India handed maiden debuts to young cricketers ahead of the Rajkot Test. Sarfaraz Khan came in with KL Rahul out due to injury while Dhruv Jurel made his debut replacing wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Sarfaraz came out to bat after India skipper Rohit Sharma got dismissed, following a stellar knock that saw him register his 11th Test ton. Sarfaraz, making his debut also showed great intent right from the word go.

In no time, he reached his half-century and even scripted a record in the process. He became the joint fastest (48 balls) Indian cricketer alongside Hardik Pandya to register a Test fifty on debut. However, the 22-year-old failed to convert his promising start into a bigger knock after Lady Fortune decided to curse him.

Sarfaraz, who was looking impressive with 62 runs off 66 balls, found himself in a tricky situation with his senior partner Ravindra Jadeja. This occurred during the 82nd over, when Jadeja, just one run shy of his century, attempted to sneak a single off a delivery from James Anderson.

As Jadeja nudged the ball towards mid-on, Sarfaraz responded quickly to his partner's call and dashed off. However, Jadeja realized he wouldn't make it to the other end in time, as the ball was heading straight towards Mark Wood, who was charging in. At the last moment, Jadeja decided to abandon the run, leaving Sarfaraz stranded as Wood hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

A disappointed skipper Sharma slammed his cap on the floor in anger in the dressing room while Sarfaraz made the long walk back to the pavilion as the youngster's sparkling debut was cut short due to the unfortunate run out.

