Strongest Quetta Gladiators Playing XI in PSL 2024 and All You Need To Know

Quetta Gladiators - Team Profile for PSL 2024

League: PSL 2024

Owner: Nadeem Omar

Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Coach: Shane Watson

Previous edition: 6th

Quetta Gladiators were the worst-performing team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last season. They struggled to win matches, losing seven of 10 in the league-stage phase. Consequently, the Gladiators came last on the points table and had the worst net run rate (-1.066) in 2023.

As they enter a fresh season, Quetta have made a few massive changes, including a shift in captaincy. Sarfaraz Ahmed is no longer their leader, and Rilee Rossouw is the new captain of the franchise. This captaincy shuffle was the last-minute change announced days before the start of the season.

They also have a few personnel changes. Shane Watson will be at the helm, coaching the unit. The Gladiators will hope to raise their standard and don’t become a pushover like the previous few editions.

Complete Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 2024

Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford, Bismallah Khan, Laurie Evans

Strongest Quetta Gladiators Playing XI for PSL 2024

Jason Roy

Rilee Rossouw (c)

Omair Yousuf

Saud Shakeel

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)

Laurie Evans

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Mohammad Amir

Abrar Ahmed

Mohammad Hasnain

Strengths

Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw are the two most prolific run-scorers in the tournament and form a solid pair at the top.

Quetta have two LHBs to split the RHBs in the top six.

With Mohammad Wasim Jnr at No.8, Quetta Gladiators have depth in the batting unit.

There is quality in the spin department, especially due to the availability of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Weaknesses

Quetta Gladiators seem light on firepower, with Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed not known for power-hitting.

The pace attack looks shaky and might be expensive in slog overs.

Abrar Ahmed might miss the initial phase, and Wanindu Hasaranga will also be unavailable for a few matches. It will weaken their spin bowling department.

PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators have a better squad overall than the previous edition and will fight hard. They have tried to cover a few areas and made some decent signings. A few of them are proven performers in the T20 circuit.

However, Quetta still have a few concerns in both departments. Those loopholes are hard to ignore and will trouble them. They are massively dependent on a few players.

If their overseas players don’t fire, Quetta Gladiators will suffer the same fate as the previous season. The competition is immense. It’s hard to see them qualify for the semifinal.

