AUS vs IND Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for Australia vs India 1st ODI

Australia will take on India in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The series opener is set to witness several key absences in both teams. Let’s check the AUS vs IND Playing 11 for this exciting clash.

The Men in Blue are coming on the back of a stunning run of form in the format. After registering a whitewash against England at home, they also went on to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without dropping a match. India might opt for a new pace-trio due to the notable absences of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

On the other hand, Australia are set to have two debutants in the form of Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Owen. Star batter Matthew Short would also make a comeback in the hosts’ side as they will look to bounce back stronger after enduring a thrashing ODI series defeat against South Africa at home.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

IND vs AUS Playing 11

IND Playing 11

India might hand the ODI debut cap to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IND Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

IND Batting Order:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

No.3: Virat Kohli

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Lower-order: Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

AUS Playing 11

With the opening pair of Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh continuing a smashing form, Australia are likely to play Matthew Short at No.3.

AUS Likely Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

AUS Batting Order:

Openers: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh

No.3: Matthew Short

Middle-order: Matthew Renshaw, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly

Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

