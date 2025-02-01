4 Replacements for Injured Mitchell Marsh At Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. KKR New Recruit From IPL 2025

Veteran Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury. The all-rounder had been dealing with multiple complications in his back area during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. The complications have led to him being ruled out of the tournament.

Australia are yet to announce a replacement for the 33-year-old but it is a crucial area for them to strengthen as he was likely to open the batting with Travis Head. Marsh’s ability to bulldoze opposition bowling attacks in the powerplay is something Australia will find tough to replace for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

On that note, let’s take a look at 3 players Australia can look at to replace Mitchell Marsh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 including an x-factor KKR hire for IPL 2025.

Young Talent Cooper Connolly

All-rounder Cooper Connolly is currently in Australia’s squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Connolly has shown what he is capable of in the Big Bash League, averaging 38.46 in 25 matches with 577 runs to his name. He has also picked up 12 wickets to go with it.

Australia have already realized Connolly’s potential and have taken him to Sri Lanka. They could take the leap of faith and go a step further by picking Connolly in the Champions Trophy squad.

Hitting back-to-back sixes to keep your team in the competition 🤯



Cooper Connolly is a superstar! @BKTtires #GoldenMoment #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/4TT4dNpC1m — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2025

A Quick Fix in Beau Webster

Beau Webster was the like-for-like replacement for Mitchell Marsh in the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. On a tough pitch in Sydney, Webster scored a fine half-century in the first innings and also had an unbeaten 39 to his name as Australia cruised home to victory by six wickets.

Webster has also been in fine form in the Big Bash League with 184 runs from seven innings at an average of 30.66 with a half-century to his name. He can play the crucial role of a floater in Australia’s top six and could also be the sixth bowling option that Australia can depend on.

KKR New Recruit for IPL 2025 Spencer Johnson

Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson wasn’t named in Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad but the Aussies now have the opportunity to take the in-form pacer with them to Pakistan. Johnson was on fire in the Big Bash League 2024 with 13 wickets from 7 games with best bowling figures of 4/20.

Johnson, backed by KKR for IPL 2025 season, has the ability to swing the new ball and also can rush the batters with his pace on hard lengths. He also has a good yorker, thereby further pushing his case of being an all-phase bowler. With the injury cloud still on the likes of Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins, Johnson could be a much-needed addition to Australia’s pace-bowling reserves.

BBL Final Hero Mitchell Owen

Arguably the most in-form batter that Australia have in their domestic circuit, Mitchell Owen had a Big Bash League to remember in the 2024 edition. He scored 452 runs in 11 innings with as many as two centuries to his name. One of his centuries also came in the final where he equalled the record for the fastest Big Bash League hundred.

Australia have the opening slot vacant alongside Travis Head with Mitchell Marsh absent and this could be a golden opportunity for them to give a surprise call-up to Mitchell Owen in their top order. His ability to take the bowlers on in the powerplay could suit the Aussies as they look to win their third Champions Trophy.

Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh (injured, to be replaced), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia’s Fixtures at Champions Trophy 2025

22 February – Australia vs England, Lahore

25 February – Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi

28 February – Australia vs Afghanistan, Lahore

