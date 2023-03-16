3 six-hitters to bank on in Rario's D3.club for Indian T20 League 2023

There is no dearth of power-hitters in the Indian T20 League. Today we look at three six-hitters who can make you good money on Rario's D3.club.

The sixteenth edition of the Indian T20 League is just a couple of weeks away. Superstar cricketers around the globe will gather to light up the biggest T20 competition from March 31st. The two-month long competition will witness 10 teams compete for the coveted trophy. The newly formed franchise last year Gujarat Titans will head into the season as the defending champions.

As we gear up for the blockbuster season, Rario brings you a huge opportunity to win exciting rewards on D3.club. It is an exciting cricket strategy game where you can buy player cards and join contests to win attractive prizes.

We have talked about the death specialists who can earn you big on Rario's D3.club. Now let's talk about the six-hitters you can bank on in the upcoming Indian T20 League edition.

As we know, there is no dearth of power-hitters in the modern game. Players such as Andre Russell, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Rovman Powell are famous for their six-hitting ability. Let's take a look at three six-hitters who can rely on in Rario's D3.club.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has made a name for himself as one of the best ball strikers in the game, with an ability to hit massive sixes on a regular basis. The England all-rounder is coming off a long injury layoff but expect him to hit the ground running for Punjab. Livingstone has smashed 306 sixes in his T20 career from 195 innings. He had hit the second most (34) sixes in the 2022 edition. Buy his player cards on Rario's D3.club and you could be in for mega rewards.

Jos Buttler

The man who smashed the most sixes in the previous edition was none other than Jos Buttler. Batting at the top of the order, the England batter struck 45 sixes in the season. His ability to pick the targets well and pounce on them makes him a great player to rely on. In his overall T20 career, Buttler has blasted 401 sixes. So hurry up and buy Jos Buttler Rario cards on D3.club to win big.

Andre Russell

When you're talking about six-hitting, you simply can not leave out Andre Russell. The Jamaican superstar is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. Russell had belted 32 maximums in the previous edition in just 12 innings. Overall, he has hammered 587 sixes from 374 innings. Get Andre Russell player cards on Rario and you could earn big bucks in D3.club.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game.

Also Read

Rario partners with IPL Team Punjab Kings to launch their exclusive digital collectibles

Five Surprise Packages to watch out for at the Women's Premier League on Rario D3.club