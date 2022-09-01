CPL 2022: Match 1 - Best Rario Player cards to own on D3.Club for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the first match of CPL 2022 on September 1 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

At Warner Park in Basseterre on August 31, the defending champion St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face off against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Last year, the Dwayne Bravo-led St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots shocked everyone by winning their first CPL championship despite having a fairly unimpressive roster. They overcame the Guyana Amazon Warriors by seven wickets in the semifinals after being third in the points standings, and then they edged the St. Lucia Kings by three wickets in the championship match.

The Jamaica Tallawahs had a bad season last year, ending fifth in the standings with just four victories in ten games.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Amir, Sandeep Lamichhane

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Darren Bravo, Joshua da Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Izharulhaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell



Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 1?



Evin Lewis (Batter)

Evin Lewis, the top starter in the Caribbean, has a stellar track record in the shorter format. In T20 cricket, he has amassed over 5500 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 145, which includes five hundreds and 39 fifty-sixes. Lewis finished second in the run charts last season with 426 runs at an average of over 47 and a strike-rate well over 160.

Rovman Powell (Batter)

This season, Rovman Powell is a crucial member of the Jamaica Tallawahs. In the shorter format, the power hitter has a strong track record, scoring almost 2300 runs at an average of 24 and strike-rate of 136. Recently, Powell hit 82 runs from four innings in 6ixty at 167 strike rate.

Dominic Drakes (Bowler)

Last year's final saw Dominic Drakes emerge victorious after picking up a wicket and scoring 48* off 24 deliveries. In the last 6ixty competition versus Trinbago, he scored 33* from just 10 and claimed six wickets with the ball. With a strike rate of 19, the left-handed bowler has 36 wickets from 34 T20 games.

Mohammad Amir

Amir played his final match for the Barbados Royals in the 2021 tournament, taking 11 wickets while amassing 248 in his T20 career. One of the main reasons why we advise him is his capacity to capture quick wickets during the powerplay overs.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, who just led SKN to the inaugural 6ixty 2022 championship and has already scored 1,110 CPL runs, is the competition's top wicket-taker (114 wickets in 89 games). These figures demonstrate why Dwayne Bravo ought to be your top pick for an all-arounder. There are several options among Player cards to choose for Bravo.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

