The rarest cricket moments on Rario

Rario, the world’s first cricket NFT platform, is leaving no stone unturned to give cricket fans an unforeseen experience of witnessing their favourite cricket moments. Having already joined hands with Cricket Australia and several other franchise-based leagues, the platform is bringing new and exciting stuff with each passing day. We visited the Rario marketplace and brought to you the five rarest moments available for purchase below:

1: Sheldon Cottrell’s last-ball six in CPL 2021

4 runs needed off the last ball, a nervous Sheldon Cottrell is on the crease while Ashley Nurse has the ball in hand. Nurse has done quite well so far in the over, given away only 6 in 5 balls. But it’s the last-ball and both the batter and bowler are under pressure.

Cottrell takes a look around and settles down to face Nurse. He bowls it full outside off and Cottrell sends it flat over long off boundary for a SIX! Ian Bishop shouts in excitement from the commentary box as everyone from St Kitts & Nevis Patriots runs towards the ground to celebrate the victory.

You surely will get goosebumps watching it. So, hurry up and buy it from Rario marketplace here: https://rario.com/listings/68

2: Rashid Khan’s hat-trick in CPL

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2017, a young Rashid Khan has two wickets in two balls and everyone is keeping a close look on whether the leg-spinner would create history or not. Rovman Powell is on strike, there is a slip in place and Rashid runs in.

Guess what? He bowls an unplayable googly to run through Powell’s defence to get his maiden hat-trick in CPL. He celebrates it by moving around with open arms! You can easily own the moment by buying it here: https://rario.com/listings/7

3: Triple-wicket maiden by Hasaranga in Abu Dhabi T10

It’s the eighth over of the innings and batters are eyeing those boundaries. But Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is on a mission. He just doesn’t want batters to score singles, forget hitting him for a four or a six. He is keeping it tight and batters are left with no option but to try lifting him over.

And in the process, Hasaranga wreaks havoc. The leg-spinner takes a five-wicket-haul in a T10 game, which is no less than a miracle! He bowls a three-wicket maiden to lead his team to the victory. Buy this moment here: https://rario.com/listings/92

4: Russell’s 14-ball 50 in CPL

Whenever Andre Russell walks into bat, opposition bowlers and fielders are forced to think differently. In CPL 2021, the big man looked in an unreal touch, especially against Saint Lucia Kings.

He smashed a fiery 14-ball unbeaten 50, the fastest in CPL history, to take his Jamaica Tallawahs to a whopping total of 255. He hit a stormy pull on the last-ball of 20th over to reach his fifty. Get this moment here: https://rario.com/listings/67

5: Shahid Afridi’s 20-ball 50 in LPL

Whenever there is a talk on sixes, Shahid Afridi is probably one of the first players that comes to mind. The former Pakistan captain was always known for hitting the cricket ball long ways. One of his latest heroic inning came in Lankan Premier League (LPL) 20220.

He smashed South Africa’s Duane Olivier for three consecutive sixes to register a 20-ball fifty, making everyone forget about his age. The moment is worth buying and all you need to do is go here and get it: https://rario.com/listings/160

Want to know more about Rario, visit this blog: https://medium.com/rario