Top 5 Gold Cards available on the Rario Cricket NFT Marketplace

Rario's Marketplace has several historical cricket moments and memorabilia that can be divided into four broad categories - the most common (Silver) to the rarest (unique card).

Rario, the Cricket NFT platform, has a series of collectibles on sale on their marketplace with fans now having the option to choose some of the most spectacular actions on the field to add to their cricket memorabilia.

Every moment on the Rario platform is categorised into four tiers, based on how special the moment is, which decides its rarity and circulation. The tiers in ascending order of rarity are Silver, Gold, Black and Unique. The more rare the card is, the higher price it is likely to sell for. Fans can go to the Rario Marketplace and search for the digital collectibles they are willing to trade.

Faf du Plessis

Milestone Ton - SLK vs SKNP, CPL 2021

Faf du Plessis flicked it towards mid-wicket for a single that brought up a magnificent 51-ball century for the St. Lucia Kings’ captain. He struck 13 fours and 5 sixes in an eventual score of 120 not out off 60 balls. This was CPL 2021’s first century, and also Faf du Plessis’ first one in franchise cricket. He had been struggling for form this season after returning to cricket post a 3-month break due to concussion symptoms. An important knock for the classy batsman.

Buy the moment here

Andre Russell

Epic hattrick on captaincy debut - JT vs TKR, CPL 2018

Andre Russell completes a hat-trick in his debut match as the captain of JT. The all-rounder dismissed Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin in the final over of TKR’s first innings effort of 223/6, before playing a sensational match-winning knock of 49-ball 121* in the run-chase.

Buy the moment here

Liam Livingstone

Game changing knock - ABD vs NW, ADT10 2021

Liam Livingstone crunches it over long on for a fourth consecutive six to complete a scintillating 19-ball fifty. Livingstone scored 32 runs off this over from Josh Little and 3 wides took the over tally to 35 runs. This over changed the game on its head- TAD were 80 in 8 overs and reached 115 in 9 overs, eventually ending up with 132 in 10 overs. They later won by 21 runs, underlining the importance of getting the grand finish towards the end. Livingstone smoked an unbeaten 68 off 23 balls including 8 sixes and 2 fours to single-handedly lift Abu Dhabi to a match-winning score.

Buy the moment here

Kieron Pollard

Raining sixes - DG vs KT, ADT10 2019

Kieron Pollard bludgeons a fourth consecutive six off Sandeep Lamichhane in a game-changing over. Gladiators needed 66 from 5 overs before Pollard smacked 30 runs off Lamichhane, including 4 consecutives sixes. This over put the game firmly in DG's control as they chased 111 in 8.3 overs. Pollard's 45 off 22 balls was the match-defining innings and he was named MoM.

Buy the moment here

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

History maker: DG vs BT, ADT10 2021

Tom Kohler-Cadmore deposits it beyond the mid wicket fence for a maximum to break the all-time record for T10's highest individual score. Kohler-Cadmore struck 96 off just 39 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes to surpass Chris Lynn's 91 for the highest individual score in T10 history.

Buy the moment here

Rario provides cricket fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the fandom and collect memorable sporting moments, build their collectibles and trade. Sign up here.