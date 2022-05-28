Watch: LAN v YOR Vitality Blast game ends in a dramatic tie after controversial LBW call off final ball

With no DRS option available, Harry Brook had to walk back despite having a suspicion that the ball would've missed the leg-stump.

Lancashire got out of the jail in the game as Gleeson got Brook out of the last delivery.

Lancashire and Yorkshire played out a thrilling tie in the North Group encounter played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday (May 27). Yorkshire seemed to ace the 184-run chase right through their innings but Lancashire made a stunning comeback, especially in the last couple of overs and an arguable umpiring decision also went their way off the final ball leading to a tie.

After struggling at 56/3 in the 7th over in the chase, Yorkshire batters Tom-Kohler Cadmore and Harry Brook joined hands to revive the team’s innings. The duo took calculated risks keeping Yorkshire in the hunt to gun down the total. The partnership kept growing as Lancashire bowlers couldn’t separate the two batters.

They added 115 runs together and stayed abreast with the required run rate as well making Yorkshire the favourites to seal the game. However, the tide turned in the 19th over when Cadmore was dismissed run-out with the team still needing 13 runs off the final over.

Yorkshire were still the favourites to win as they had six wickets in hand. Richard Gleeson was handed the responsibility to defend but Shadab Khan churned out a four at a crucial juncture and Brook scored two runs off the penultimate delivery which meant they needed one run off the final ball.

With Brook batting on 72, Yorkshire were the favourites to win the match. But Gleeson delivered a low full toss which hit on the batter’s pads and the umpire adjudged him lbw. To the naked eyes, the ball seemed to be sliding down the legside. However, the umpire didn’t have any hesitation as he raised his finger as soon as the bowler appealed.

With no DRS option available in the T20 Blast, Brook had to walk back dejected despite scoring a brilliant 72 with 3 fours and as many sixes.

Earlier, Lancashire didn’t have any of their batters scoring big apart from Phil Salt who smacked 59 runs off 41 balls. They kept losing wickets in the middle overs. However, the real impetus to the innings was provided by Mumbai Indians returnee Tim David. He hit 35 off just 18 balls before getting out in the penultimate over and helped Lancashire cross the 180-run mark.