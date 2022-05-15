Which Indian players have signed cricket NFT deals with Rario?

Fans now have an opportunity to get their hands on the best cricketing moments of their favourite stars through Cricket NFT platform Rario that has signed up several Indian and international stars. Aside from partnering with several franchise leagues and Cricket Australia, Rario also has several big Indian stars, both former and current, on their roster. Here’s the comprehensive list.

Virender Sehwag

The swashbuckling former Indian opener has given us several incredible cricketing moments over his esteemed career. In a career that spanned 14 years, Sehwag was a trendsetter with his strokeplay and famously smashed the first ball for a four five times in the 2011 ODI World tournament that India went on to win.

Zaheer Khan

The premier Indian quick, fondly called Zak, emerged as a tearaway quick in his early 20s in the 2000s and soon went on to become the attack leader and senior quick, playing a major role in the 2011 ODI World tournament triumph.

Rishabh Pant

The current Indian wicket-keeper batter has risen through the ranks to become one of the best wicket-keepers in world cricket today across formats. Pant, in his short career, has already given us some memorable moments, including reverse swatting James Anderson over the slip cordon in a Test match and scoring the winning runs in the famous Gabba Test in Australia in 2021.

Smriti Mandhana

The women’s cricket star was named the Best Women’s International Cricketer in 2018 and also won Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the best female cricketer in 2018 and 2022. Mandhana has been a revolution in women’s cricket in India with her exceptional knocks at the top of the batting order. In 2019, she scored the fastest fifty by an Indian women’s player in T20Is.

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma is a rising star in women’s cricket, and Smriti Mandhana’s opening partner. A belligerent opening batter in the mould of Sehwag, Shafali has already set the international stage on fire with her outrageous shot-making. She made her T20I debut at the age of 15, the youngest by a player in India, and became a household name with her impactful and entertaining batting.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw rose through the ranks, smashing school records and then domestic cricket records before making an early debut for India. The opening batter became a revelation in the shortest format of the game in the Indian T20 League for Delhi and currently holds the record for the best scoring rate by an Indian in the powerplay overs in the league in the last three years.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged through domestic cricket, spent his time in the sidelines, and soon became a revelation at Chennai in the Indian T20 League. In 2021, he scored more than 600 runs in the season and walked away with the award for the top run-getter. Gaikwad’s incredible sweep for six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 2021 season became viral content on social media and his exceptional season saw him make his India debut soon after.

Venkatesh Iyer

A star in his debut T20 league season with Kolkata, Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting and set the template with his aggressive shot-making against pace and spin. His returns were critical in Kolkata making the finals of the tournament last year and he soon donned the Indian jersey, shining in the lower middle-order with his big-hitting skills.

Ishant Sharma

A teenage star who went on to become a vital cog in India’s new-gen pace attack under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma’s excellent Test career was marked by several brilliant moments, including a famous tussle with Ricky Ponting early in his career in Australia.

Mohammad Siraj

Mohammed Siraj emerged through the domestic circuit, performing brilliantly in the Ranji Trophy on placid wickets and soon made it to the national team. He was a vital part of the Indian Test side that won the series in Australia in 2021 and edged ahead in the Test series in England (2-1).

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik’s rise from a teenage star for India to a senior veteran who would marshal the lower middle-order is an inspirational one. One of Karthik’s best moments came in the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018 when he smashed a six off the final ball against Bangladesh to win India the title.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the rare distinction of being the first Indian quick to dismiss a batter off his first-ever ball in ODI cricket. On debut in 2012, he bowled a fabulous inswinger to clean up Mohammad Hafeez to achieve the feat. Bhuvneshwar would go on to become a major part of India’s sides across formats over the next decade and became a key part of the Hyderabad setup in the Indian T20 League, even going on to captain the franchise.

Rario provides cricket fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the fandom and use their knowledge of the sport to invest in memorable sporting moments, build their collectibles and trade. Sign up here.