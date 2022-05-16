Which international players have signed Cricket NFT deals with Rario?

Cricket NFT platform Rario has signed up several Indian and international stars to create NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) of incredible cricketing moments of these players. The comprehensive list of Indian stars signed up can be seen here. Here are the overseas players that are on Rario’s roster.

Faf Du Plessis

The former South African skipper and Indian T20 League captain of the Bangalore franchise, Faf du Plessis walked into Test cricket with a memorable blockathon against Australia in Adelaide, winning the Player of the Match. He has gone on to serve South African cricket for close to a decade, producing great knocks across formats and leading the side with panache.

Rashid Khan

A global franchise cricket superstar, Rashid Khan is only 23 years of age, but is already the second-highest wicket-taker in the format’s history with more than 450 wickets in 300-plus matches. The Afghanistan superstar is an icon with his memorable performances with the ball and is a premier player in Rario’s roster.

Aaron Finch

The Australia limited-overs team captain Aaron Finch holds the rare distinction of scoring two 150-plus scores in T2oIs, including the highest ever score. His 172 came against ZImbabwe in Harare in 2018 and his 156 came against England in 2013. Finch continues to be elite limited-overs batter and led the Australian team to a T20 World tournament triumph in 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan

A premier all-rounder from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan became a household name over the years with his exceptional performances with bat and ball. Having made his international debut in 2006, Shakib continues to be one of the first names in the Bangladesh team sheet. A cross-format star, he is one of the rare all-format players who have continued to excel in all three formats.

Quinton De Kock

South Africa’s wicket-keeper batter and former skipper is one of the most feared limited-overs openers in world cricket today. His attractive stroke-play and fearless batting attracted attention in his early years. In 2013, he hit hundreds in each of the three one dayers of a three-match series against India to shoot into the limelight.

Jason Holder

The former West Indies captain and all-rounder is a star player from the Caribbean Islands and one of the highest-rated Test all-rounders in world cricket today. Aside from being excellent in the longest format of the game, Holder ahs also excelled in the Caribbean Premier League and the Indian T20 League and has gifted fans several memorable moments in his career.

Rario provides cricket fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the fandom and collect memorable sporting moments, build their collectibles and trade. Sign up here.