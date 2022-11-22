Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Rario D3 Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators will be up against Team Abu Dhabi in the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Wednesday, November 23.

Chris Lynn will lead Team Abu Dhabi at the T10 2022 League.

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators will face Team Abu Dhabi in the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, November 23.

The Gladiators, led by Nicholas Pooran, who recently stepped down as the West Indies white-ball captain, features a number of global stars like Jason Roy, Andre Russell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

England’s T20 World Cup 2022 winning squad members Adil Rashid, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills and Phil Salt feature in the Team Abu Dhabi setup, which is captained by Australia’s Chris Lynn. Team Abu Dhabi had finished third in the 2021 edition, with seven wins from 10 league games, and a tie against Bangla Tigers in the third-place playoff.

Deccan Gladiators Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suresh Raina, Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Russell, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Josh Little, Taskin Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

Team Abu Dhabi Predicted XI: Chris Lynn (c), Phil Salt, Alex Hales, James Vince, Abid Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Fabien Allen, Andrew Tye, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Mustafizur Rahman

Rario D3 Predictions: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 2

Deccan Gladiators might be the defending champions, but it’s Chris Lynn’s Team Abu Dhabi that begin favourites for this contest, given the recent form of their players, including the T20 World Cup winners from England. That Abu Dhabi had defeated the Gladiators in both their round-robin encounters last season further puts them in good stead.

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match?

Nicholas Pooran

Known for his clean power-hitting skills, Nicholas Pooran is one of the most dangerous white-ball batters in the modern game. The left-hander has aggregated 4942 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 141.15, and has a rare distinction of having hit more sixes (335) than fours (314) in the shortest format.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has been a part of numerous successful franchises in various global leagues in the past. Russell is a proven game-changer, especially with the bat, given his experience and the ball-striking abilities against any type of bowling. He is efficient with his right-arm medium pace too, and can bowl at any given stage in the game. He has scored 7176 runs at a strike-rate of 169.04, and has bagged 381 wickets in T20 cricket till date.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid was an integral part of England’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia recently, which included a game-changing wicket-maiden, featuring the prized scalp of Babar Azam in the final. The wrist-spinner has bagged 275 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.48 till date.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game