Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Rario D3 Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers

A look at the best Rario Player cards to own for match 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 to be played between New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers on Wednesday, November 23.

Shakib Al Hasan leads the Bangla Tigers at the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is set to get underway on Wednesday, November 23, with the New York Strikers to take on Bangla Tigers in the opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army are the two new teams this season, joining the Tigers, Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators, Team Abu Dhabi, The Chennai Braves and Delhi Bulls.

The Tigers are led by Shakib Al Hasan, and feature international stalwarts like Mohammad Amir, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro and Hazratullah Zazai among others. Former West Indies captain and T20 World Cup winner Kieron Pollard leads the Strikers, with the team also featuring Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz and Andre Fletcher.

Predicted New York Strikers Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul, Izharulhaq Naveed

Predicted Bangla Tigers Playing XI: Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Evin Lewis, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Nurul Hasan, Dan Christian, Matheesha Pathirana, Mohammad Amir, Jake Lintott

Rario D3 Predictions: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 1?

New York Strikers might be the newcomers, but begin favourites for the tournament opener given that they boast a more destructive power-hitting unit - comprising skipper Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd among others - than the Bangla Tigers. The well-rounded bowling attack further helps their cause.

Tigers might just take a bit longer to figure out their ideal combination, given that most of their players have been out of action of late.

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 match?

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, the top-ranked all-rounder in T20Is and ODIs currently, and the fourth in Tests, has been one of the most dynamic cricketers in the modern game. The Bangladesh skipper brings in a wealth of experience on either fronts, and has been a part of various champion outfits in T20 leagues across the globe.

Kieron Pollard

No cricketer has played more T20 matches than Kieron Pollard’s 614, which is 58 clear of the next best. Pollard, a powerful striker against spin and pace, is known for his brilliant athleticism and electrifying fielding too, and is resourceful with his gentle medium pace.

Colin Munro

Colin Munro is known for his belligerent ball-striking at the top, and is a much sought after player in various leagues across the globe. The swashbuckling New Zealand left-hander has aggregated 8917 T20 runs at 30.53 and a strike-rate of 140.60, with five hundreds till date.

