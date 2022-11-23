NW vs DB Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

Northern Warriors will face Delhi Bulls in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

Delhi Bulls finished runners-up at T10 2021.

Delhi Bulls, the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 runners-up, will kickstart their 2022 campaign against Rovman Powell’s Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

The Delhi Bulls are led by Dwayne Bravo, who has won several franchise based leagues across the globe, and starred in West Indies’ T20 World Cup wins in 2012 and 2016. Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran, Tim David, Imad Wasim and Harbhajan Singh are among the other international stalwarts in their setup.

The Warriors feature icon player Wanindu Hasaranga the top-ranked bowler and the seventh-ranked all-rounder in T20Is currently, alongside Chris Green, Junaid Siddique, Reece Topley and Mohammad Irfan, making for a formidable bowling unit.

Predicted Northern Warriors XI: Adam Lyth, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell (c), Hamdan Tahir, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Green, Junaid Siddique, Reece Topley, Mohammad Irfan

Predicted Delhi Bulls XI: Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Dwayne Bravo (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Richard Gleeson, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rario D3 Predictions: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 4?

Delhi Bulls, given their last year’s brilliance, and the experience in their squads begin favourites against the Northern Warriors in this league encounter. They would be confident given the recent form of Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran and Tim David, who form the batting powerhouse. Skipper Dwayne Bravo is a seasoned T20 campaigner, as are the rest around him in the bowling department.

Also Read:

Best Rario Player cards to own for The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers: Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

MSA vs BT Prediction: Best Rario Player cards to own for Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Match, Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls T10 match?

Wanindu Hasaranga

One of the icon players at the T10 League, Wanindu Hasaranga has emerged as one of Sri Lanka’s premier match-winners in white-ball cricket. He starred in the side’s Asia Cup 2022 win earlier this season,after having excelled at the IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier, finishing the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He’s the top-ranked T20I bowler currently.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been one of standout T20 batters in recent times. Ever since his comeback to the South African side, Rossouw has aggregated 372 T20I runs at 46.50 and a strike-rate of 176.30, including scores of 96*, 100* and 109, the last coming against Bangladesh at the recent T20 World Cup 2022. He is closing in on 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Dwayne Bravo

No player has won as many titles as Dwayne Bravo in franchise cricket, and he is the leading wicket-taker in all T20s. The 39-year-old lends great value to any setup with his experience, and is efficient as ever with his death bowling.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game