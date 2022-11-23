Best Rario Player cards to own for The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers: Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

The Chennai Braves will be up against New York Strikers in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

Dasun Shanaka will lead The Chennai Braves in T10 2022.

The Chennai Braves, led by the Asia Cup 2022 winning captain Dasun Shanaka, will take on Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers in their Abu Dhabi T10 2022 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

Braves form a strong outfit, with in-form players like Dawid Malan, Sikandar Raza and skipper Shanaka in their ranks. They’d face a stiff challenge however against an experienced strikers’ line-up, featuring Pollard, Eoin Morgan and Paul Stirling among others.

The Chennai Braves had a disappointing tournament last year, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 10 league games.

The Chennai Braves Predicted XI: Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Dasun Shanaka (c), Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Karthik Meiyappan, Maheesh Theekshana

New York Strikers Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul, Izharulhaq Naveed

Rario D3 Prediction: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 5?

The Chennai Braves, boasting in-form players like Dawid Malan, Sikandar Raza, Karthik Meiyappan and Maheesh Theekshana are favourites for their T10 2022 opener against New York Strikers. The Strikers possess a number of power-hitters in their ranks, but with most having not played much competitive cricket in recent times, they are likely to be challenged by the quality spin duo of Meiyappan and Theekshana.

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 match?

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza was exceptional for Zimbabwe at the recent T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starring in the side’s historic wins, including one in a last-over thriller against Pakistan. He has been consistent with the bat, and a remodelled bowling action, coupled with shrewd variations, has fetched him great success in recent times.

Karthik Meiyappan

UAE wrist-spinner Karthik Meiyappan rose to fame with his brilliant hat-trick at the T20 World Cup 2022, which was completed by the scalp of his current Chennai Braves skipper Dasun Shanaka. He has bagged 22 wickets from 14 matches while maintaining an excellent economy of 6.97 till date.

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd is an all-rounder who would fit in automatically in most T20 sides, given his fine record in the shortest version. Shepherd has aggregated 533 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 141 and has bagged 79 wickets with his right-arm pace till date.

