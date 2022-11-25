NW vs DG Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

Northern Warriors will be up against the Deccan Gladiators in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 25.

Northern Warriors will face the Deccan Gladiators in their second match at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 25. The Gladiators made a winning start to the competition, with skipper Nicholas Pooran setting up a 35-run victory over Team Abu Dhabi with a power-packed 77* off 33.

The Warriors, meanwhile, boast a solid set of individuals, including the top-ranked T20I bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, who is one of the tournament’s icon players.

Northern Warriors Predicted Playing XI: Adam Lyth, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell (c), Hamdan Tahir, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Green, Junaid Siddique, Reece Topley, Mohammad Irfan

Deccan Gladiators Predicted Playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Tom Helm

The Deccan Gladiators begin favourites against Northern Warriors on Friday, given their dominant win in their first game of the competition. They are also better balanced of the two sides, and the recent form of big-hitters and strike-bowlers has them well placed for this clash.

Wanindu Hasaranga

One of the icon players of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Wanindu Hasaranga is currently ranked at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling rankings, and is seventh among all-rounders. He bamboozles the best of batters with his mystery spin, and is capable of delivering at any given stage in the game.

David Wiese

David Wiese brings in the experience of playing in various franchise-based leagues across the world, to go with his international experience for South Africa and now Namibia. Wiese has been excellent with both bat and the ball in recent times, and has scored 3666 runs while bagging 251 wickets across 314 T20s till date.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran showcased his batting prowess in a brilliant 77* against the Team Abu Dhabi, hitting five fours and eight sixes during his 33-ball stay. Overall, he has aggregated 4942 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 141.15 till date.

