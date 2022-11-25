TAD vs DB Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

Team Abu Dhabi will play Delhi Bulls in the seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 25.

Team Abu Dhabi went down to Deccan Gladiators in their opening game.

Team Abu Dhabi will be up against the Delhi Bulls in the seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 25, both the teams playing their respective second matches,

Team Abu Dhabi were at the receiving end of Nicholas Pooran’s blitz in their tournament opener against the Deccan Gladiators, and went down by 35 runs. The Chris Lynn led side would be keen on redeeming themselves, and would rely on their power-packed top-order, featuring their skipper, Alex Hales and James Vince.

The Bulls meanwhile, are led by Dwayne Bravo, one of the most experienced T20 cricketers, and boast in-form batters like Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran and Tim David.

Team Abu Dhabi Predicted Playing XI: Chris Lynn(c), Alex Hales, James Vince(w), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Bulls Predicted Playing XI: Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Dwayne Bravo (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Richard Gleeson, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rario D3 Predictions: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 7?

Delhi Bulls are favourites for this encounter, given the form of their major batters in recent times, and a well-rounded bowling attack especially on the seam front. Team Abu Dhabi, coming from a defeat, are perhaps still seeking an ideal bowling combination that would be expected to be challenged against the likes of Banton, Rossouw, David and the rest.

