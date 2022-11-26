DG vs NYS Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

Deccan Gladiators will play New York strikers in Match 9 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, November 26.

New York Strikers defeated The Chennai Braves in their recent outing.

Deccan Gladiators, the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 champions, will take on New York strikers in Match 9 of the ongoing 2022 edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, November 26.

The Gladiators, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s stroke-filled 77* off 33, defeated Team Abu Dhabi in their first outing, and boast star T20 players like Suresh Raina and David Wiese among others.

New York Strikers, led by former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, went down to Bangla Tigers in the tournament opener, before redeeming themselves in a 27-run win over the The Chennai Braves.

Deccan Gladiators Predicted XI: Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Tom Helm, Tabraiz Shamsi

New York Strikers Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan(w), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard(c), Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Nav Pabreja, Ravi Rampaul

Rario D3 Predictions: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 9?

The New York Strikers, one of the two new franchises in the competition, might just have found their rhythm with a win against The Chennai Braves, and begin favourites against Deccan Gladiators in this T10 clash on Saturday. The Strikers perhaps have more firepower in their middle-order comprising Eoin Morgan, Pollard and Romario Shepherd, as compared to the Gladiators who might be over-dependent on Pooran.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers T10 Match?

Nicholas Pooran

Having stepped down as the West Indies white-ball captain following the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 recently, Pooran announced himself with a sizzling 77* in the tournament opener. That’s the highest individual score in the T10 2022 thus far.

Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Chris Lynn and conceded just four runs in the one over he bowled against Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. He is the sixth-ranked bowler in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings currently.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 45 off 19 against the Bangla Tigers in the competition opener, before managing in his next outing. A proven game-changer, Pollard has been a part of several champion teams in various global franchise-based leagues.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game