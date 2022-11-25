BT vs TCB Predictions: Best Rario Player cards to own for Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Rario D3 Predictions

Bangla Tigers will lock horns against The Chennai Braves in the eighth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 25.

Bangla Tigers defeated New York Strikers in tournament opener.

The Bangla Tigers will face The Chennai Braves in the eighth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, November 25. The Tigers made a fine start to their campaign, defeating the New York Strikers by 19 runs in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The have seasoned T20 cricketers like Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Ben Cutting and skipper Shakib Al Hasan in their setup, with Matheesha Pathirana’s slinky medium-pace making him the X-factor.

The Chennai Braves are captained by Dasun Shanaka, who led Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup 2022 triumph earlier this year, and feature international stars like Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite and Sikandar Raza among others.

Bangla Tigers Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Joe Clarke(w), Jake Ball, Matheesha Pathirana, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Benny Howell

The Chennai Braves Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Dasun Shanaka (c), Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Karthik Meiyappan, Maheesh Theekshana

Rario D3 Predictions: Who will win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match 8?

Bangla Tigers have an extremely balanced outfit with a number of power hitters in their ranks, and a well-rounded bowling attack that can challenge most opponents. Having won their first game, they’d be high on confidence and begin favourites against The Chennai Braves, who might be lacking the firepower in their top-order, and are likely to be heavily dependent on their spinners.

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves T10 Match?

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis showcased his belligerent best in the season opener against the New York Strikers, scoring 58 off 22 with two fours and seven sixes to power his side to a match-winning total of 131/5. Overall, he has aggregated 5766 T20 runs till date with 392 sixes in the format.

Shakib Al Hasan

One of the top all-rounders in the modern game, Shakib Al Hasan adds great value to any team given his expertise and consistency with the bat and ball. He scored an unbeaten 14 off 6 against the strikers, and backed that up with a highly economical 1/7 from two overs with the ball.

Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the most sought after players in franchise cricket in recent times, given his fine run for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket. Known for unleashing shrewd variations in his mystery spin, Theekshana has bagged 89 T20 wickets with an excellent economy of 6.32 till date.

