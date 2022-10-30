AUS v IRE - Three must-have Rario cards for the T20 WC game

Australia take on Ireland in Match 31 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 31 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The two teams lock horns in a must-win encounter in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane.

In pain over the loss to New Zealand and the rained out fixture with England, Australia take on Ireland determined to impose themselves in the race to bag the semifinal spot from Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 this Monday (October 31).

The hosts came out triumphant versus Sri Lanka in Perth but loss of points to the Kiwis and sharing them apiece with the English means they now have to hammer the Irishmen in Brisbane to stay upbeat with the NRR and keep their qualification chances bright.

For Ireland, this will be a match about denying them that opportunity by adding to their gains from the inspiring win over England in the rain-affected fixture at MCG. The rain helped them escape the death-overs battering versus the English but offered them no respite versus Afghanistan in an abandoned last game.

With their first game resulting in a defeat to Sri Lanka before those two, this is a must-win fixture for Ireland as well to keep their semifinal hopes alive. If they can find a way to come out triumphant here, a win over Australia at The Gabba would go down as their greatest-ever in cricketing history.

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 WC 2022 Match 31?

David Warner

If Austalia are to get their campaign up and running again, they need Warner to come out firing at the top of the order. After missing out in the games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, he will be raring to versus Ireland in Brisbane. Warner may have not scored big but had been in good form in T20Is in the build-up to the tournament.

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood bowled a decent spell of 1 for 26 off his 4 overs against Sri Lanka at Perth in conditions similar to the ones expected in Brisbane. He shall relish bowling to Ireland batters at the Gabba, a ground whose steep bounce and pace they are not used to.

Paul Stirling

If Ireland are to compete, they need Stirling to come out firing with bat in hand at the top of the order. Their white-ball great, the right-hand batter was in imperious touch in their win over West Indies earlier in the competition. Playing in challenging conditions in Hobart that day, he blasted an unbeaten 66 off 48 to take Ireland through to the Super 12s stage.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

