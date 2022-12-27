BBL 2022-23: Match 17 - Best Rario Player cards to own for Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder will face Brisbane Heat in the 17th match of BBL 2022-23 on December 27 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a team to win rewards.

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will face off in the 17th match of BBL 2022-23 at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney on Tuesday, December 27.

Thunder started off the competition with a nervy one-wicket win over Melbourne Stars, and were bundled out for a paltry 15 - the lowest-ever T20 total in Men’s T20 cricket - against the Adelaide Strikers to go down by 124 runs. That defeat significantly dented their net run-rate, and two more losses thereafter means that they are now at the bottom of the points table.

Heat, meanwhile, would draw inspiration from their fighting six-run win against the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers following back-to-back defeats to Melbourne Renegades. Their batting relies largely on the experienced Colin Munro and Sam Billings, with Mark Stekette and Mitchell Swepson being the go-to wicket-takers.

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(w), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett

Brisbane Heat Predicted Playing XI: Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for BBL 2022-23 Match 17?

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been in brilliant T20 form this year, which enabled him bag an INR 4.60 deal with the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2023 mini-auctions in Kochi on Friday. The South Africa batter has aggregated 6944 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 143.20 with 43 fifties and five hundreds till date.

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been one of Sydney Thunder’s premier match-winners in recent years, and has been in fine wicket-taking form at the BBL-12 with seven scalps from four outings. A genuine all-rounder, Sams lends great value to any T20 side with his powerful ball-striking in end overs.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings will be up against his former BBL franchise, and his recent form presents ominous signs, with the England wicketkeeper having smashed a game-defining 48-ball 79 in his last outing against the Adelaide Strikers. Billings has aggregated 4764 runs at a strike-rate of 130.66 in T20 cricket till date.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

