BBL 2022-23: Match 10 - Best Rario Player cards to own for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat

Melbourne Renegades will face Brisbane Heat in the tenth match of BBL 2022-23 on December 21 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a team to win rewards.

Melbourne Renegades will be up against Brisbane Heat at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong in the tenth match of BBL 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 21. The Renegades, who finished at the bottom of the table in each of the last three editions, registered a convincing 22-run win over Heat in their season opener, courtesy of a stroke-filled 87 off 49 from skipper Nic Maddinson, before an Aaron Finch classic got them over the line in a last-over thriller against Sydney Thunder.

Brisbane Heat, led by Jimmy Peirsen, would seek a comeback after the opening defeat, with an aim to find the right balance early in the season.

Brisbane Heat Predicted Playing XI: Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson(c), Sam Harper(w), Jake Fraser McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for BBL 2022-23 Match 10?

Colin Munro

Colin Munro looked in fine touch in his first outing at the BBL 2022-23, with a gigantic six off Mujeeb Ur Rahman being a major highlight. Munro has been a gun-performer in various T20 leagues across the globe, having aggregated 8952 runs at a strike-rate of 140.48 with five hundreds and 52 fifties till date.

Aaron Finch

Having endured a torrid run in international cricket in 2022, Aaron Finch seemed to have rediscovered his best during his game-defining 70* off 43 in Renegades’ four-wicket win against Sydney Thunder on Sunday. Finch is the second-highest run-scorer in BBL history, with 2891 runs at 35.25.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell, available for just the starting phase of the BBL 2022-23, made sure his impact was felt right at the start, striking three sixes in a valuable 35 against the Heat, before bagging the key wicket of Sam Billings in the second innings. The Jamaican all-rounder has aggregated 7218 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 168.64 to go with 383 wickets with his right-arm medium pace.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

