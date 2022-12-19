BBL 2022-23: Match 9 - Best Rario Player cards to own for Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Adelaide Strikers will be taking on the Sydney Thunder in match 9 of the BBL on December 20 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

Adelaide Strikers will be hosting Sydney Thunder in Match 9 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday (December 20). The fixture will be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval ground in South Australia.

In the early days of the season, the match attains its own importance as the Strikers look to consolidate the numero uno spot in the eight-team BBL standings after two wins from their two matches played so far.

For Thunder, however, they must win to bounce back in the tournament, having recorded a solitary victory in their first three games, including two defeats. They stand at fifth in the table, needing to come up some solid performances and positive results to keep up with the rest.

Adelaide Strikers Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

Sydney Thunder Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for BBL 2022 Match 9?

Alex Hales (Batter)

Hales may not have got going last game against the Renegades but the England batter remains in encouraging form with the bat in shortest format. He has historically dominated the scene in the BBL for Thunder and will be their go-to man as they look to get on top of the Strikers.

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

One can never look beyond Rashid when it comes to BBL's most prized value picks. The leading Afghan wristspinner has continued on his merry ways in the league over the years and this season has been no different. He recorded figures of 3/21 in his last outing with the ball against the Sixers.

Daniel Sams

A key part of Thunder's plans, allrounder Sams will be eyeing a strong performance for himself as his team requires a win to keep themselves up and running in the race to bag the playoffs spot. In the Thunder's last game, he produced bowling figures of 3 for 33 off his 4 overs versus the Renegades.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

