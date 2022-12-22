BBL 2022-23: STA vs SCO, Match 12- Best Rario Player cards to own for Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars will be taking on the Perth Scorchers on December 23 in BBL and and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

Melbourne Stars will be taking on Perth Scorchers in Match 12 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday (December 23). The Stars will be hosting the Scorchers at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The game carries context for both teams as they take the field on an equal footing after winning one and losing one of their first two games. Only NRR separates the two sides: While Stars sit at third in the eight-team points table, the Scorchers are placed fourth in the standings.

A win for either side will help them pip over the other, giving them greater momentum and confidence heading deeper into the campaign as the race for the playoffs intensifies.

Melbourne Stars Probable XI: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c)

Perth Scorchers Probable XI: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for BBL 2022-23 Match 12?

Jhye Richardson (Bowler)

Richardson bowled a superb spell for the Scorchers in their last game against the Hurricanes. The young seamer returned with exceptional figures of 3 for 26 off his 4 overs. He will be eyeing another strong performance under his belt versus the Stars.

Joe Clarke (Wicketkeeper)

Clarke was the hero of Stars' comprehensive victory over the Hurricanes in their last match, blasting his way to an unbeaten 101 off 66 balls, including 9 fours and 4 sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter is another strong pick considering the form he finds himself in.

Faf du Plessis (Batter)

The former South Africa captain looked good whilst he was there in the middle in Scorchers' last game. With his knock of 32 off 16, Du Plessis threatened to run away with the game from the Hurricanes. If he finds the sweat spot again, the veteran right-hander could be key to his team's much-needed comeback win.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

