PAK vs ENG: Best Rario Player cards to own for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final

Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009, while England lifted the trophy in 2010.

The T20 World Cup 2022 is less than a day away from crowning its champion, with Babar Azam’s Pakistan to take on Jos Buttler led England in the title clash in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday, and England outclassed India at the Adelaide Oval a day later to romp into their third T20 World Cup final.

England are still worried over the availability status of Mark Wood and Dawid Malan, both of whom sustained injuries during the last Super 12s Group 1 clash against Sri Lanka in Sydney last week. Weather might well play a spoilsport, with heavy rain forecasted in Melbourne over the next two days. There is a reserve day in place for the final, should the need arise.

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England Probable XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan/Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 WC 2022 PAK vs ENG final?

Babar Azam

Babar Azam had a highly underwhelming run in the Super 12s stage of the competition, with just 39 runs from five outings at a combined strike-rate of 61.90, and was dropped off the first ball he faced in the semis. The Pakistan skipper compiled a neat fifty in a record eighth century stand with Mohammad Rizwan, and that would’ve lent him plenty of confidence ahead of the final.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has perhaps been Pakistan’s most impactful player at the T20 World Cup 2022, having contributed on each front on a consistent basis. He has bagged 10 wickets at an outstanding economy of 6.59, while also having contributed crucial runs in the middle-order, including a stroke-filled fifty in a must-win game against South Africa. His supreme athleticism and fielding skills make him a complete all-round package.

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali hasn’t quite got a genuine chance to showcase his batting prowess at the T20 World Cup. Arguably the most aesthetic of England batters, Moeen could be promoted up the order in the final to counter spinners, which he has done to great effect in the past. He can be resourceful with his off-breaks too, which have fetched him 40 T20I wickets till date.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

