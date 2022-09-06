CPL 2022: Match 10 - Best Rario Player cards to own on D3.Club for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Match 10 of the CPL 2022 on September 8 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The caravan continues for the CPL 2022 with defending champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots facing up against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

One of the highlight features of the St Lucia leg of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 will be the match between defending champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday (September 8).

The fixture will be played at the famous Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, with last year's winners set for an intensive battle versus the five-time runners-up in the Island nation of St Lucia.

Led by experienced West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo, the Patriots will be aiming for a victory over the Shimron Hetmyer-led Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Probable XI: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis (wk), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Akila Dananjaya

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 10?

Andre Fletcher (wicketkeeper)

Fletcher was the stand-out performer for SKNP in their last completed fixture against the Barbados Royals. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter smashed his way to 81 off 55 deliveries, including 11 fours and 1 six to help Patriots reach a fighting score of 149/8 in a rain-marred 17-overs per side game.

Shimron Hetmyer (Batter)

Hetmyer may have struggled to put the ball off the square in the Warriors' last match defeat against Jamaica Tallawahs. But the left-hander remains a dangerous prospect for the opposition with bat in hand, capable of taking down any bowler on his day. The Patriots will be wary of Hetmyer has up his sleeves against them.

Imran Tahir (Bowler)

The legend of Imran Tahir continues to grow. The 43-year-old veteran wristspinner was excellent with his control and precision in Guyana's last match of the CPL. Defending an insignificant score against the Tallawahs, Tahir bowled an exceptional spell of 1/22 off his 4 overs. The spinner has an excellent record in the CPL, with his 61 scalps coming at 5.94 runs an over.

Tabraiz Shamsi (Bowler)

Fellow South African wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi would also be pleased with his effort in the game against the Tallawahs. Shamsi, like Tahir, came with a restrictive spell of 1/24, showcasing strong control against the rampaging opposition batters. He may not have gotten amongst the wickets but had an encouraging outing ahead of the rest of the tournament.

Sherfane Rutherford (Batter)

Patriots' middle-order batter Rutherford could muster only 9 off 7 balls in the last match. The batter would be disappointed by his performance in the innings against the Royals. But he retains a dangerous outlook about him for the next match versus the Warriors. The young powerhitter has a CPL strike-rate of 128.97 with 632 runs over 32 innings.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

