CPL 2022: Final - Best Rario Player cards to own for Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs

The CPL 2022 has reached its summit clash, with Barbados Royals set to take on Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

After a month of riveting T20 action, the caravan for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 has reached its final destination, with Barbados Royals taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the tournament final on Saturday (October 1).

The Royals face off against the Tallawahs for the coveted crown after a mighty successful campaign till date. They won the Qualifier 1 versus the Guyana Amazon Warriors with a heavy margin to secure a berth in the final, having previously finished at the top of the league table with 8 wins from 10 matches.

The Tallawahs have had an encouraging revival for the tournament after just about securing a place in the playoffs with only four wins in the league stage. They've made the final after two successive victories over St Lucia Kings in the Eliminator and Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 2.

Barbados Royals Probable XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers (c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Jason Holder, Devon Thomas (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Final?

Shamarh Brooks (Batter)

Brooks was Tallawahs' match-winner in the Qualifier 2 versus the Warriors. Not known for his big-hitting prowess, the right-hander turned a corner for himself, scoring an unbeaten 109 off 52 deliveries to help his side win the high-scoring knock-out fixture.

Imad Wasim (Allrounder)

Another pivotal figure in Tallawahs' victory, Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim rose to the occasion with a critical knock of 41 not out off just 15 balls and backed that up with a spell of 2/25 off his 4 overs. He was outstanding for his team and will be hoping to replicate that in the final.

Ramon Simmonds (Bowler)

Darkhorse with the ball for Royals, Simmonds came up with a fantastic spell of 3 for 17 in his team's victory over the Warriors in Qualifier 1. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner will be hoping to carry the momentum with him into the final.

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Khan was in the mood to pulverise the bowling through his fantastic half-century in Royals' victory over the Warriors. The big-built powerhitter smashed 52 runs off 35 deliveries, including 3 fours and 4 sixes, to help Royals post a gigantic score of 195/5.

Brandon King (Batter)

King missed out with bat in hand in Qualifier 2 versus the Warriors but the Tallawahs opener has been a critical player throughout his team's campaign. He has amassed 339 runs in CPL 2022 at a strike-rate of 129.38, providing Tallawahs the stability and solidity they need at the top.





Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

