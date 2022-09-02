CPL 2022: Match 4 - Best Rario Player cards to own on D3.Club for Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the fourth match of the CPL 2022 on Saturday, September 3, and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 47 runs in the season opener on Thursday.

The Jamaica Tallawahs have made a statement early into the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, defeating the defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 47 runs in the opener on Thursday, with Brandon King starring with 89 off 57.

They’ll now be up against the five-time runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors, led by Shimron Hetmyer at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday. The Warriors had finished fourth last season.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Migael Pretorius , Nicholson Gordon

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Jermaine Blackwood, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 4?

Brandon King (batter)

Brandon King made a stellar start to the competition, with eight fours and six sixes in a blistering 89 that set it up for a winning total of 183/2. Overall, King has 1856 T20 runs at 26.89 and a strike-rate of 130.15 till date, with a highest of 132* coming in the CPL 2019 Qualifier for the Warriors.

Rovman Powell (all-rounder)

Rovman Powell has already established himself as a reliable power-hitter, and has an unusual distinction (alongside Nicholas Pooran and a few others) of having struck more sixes (163) than fours (128) in T20 cricket till date. He is a gun on the field and can be resourceful with his right-arm medium pace too.

Shimron Hetmyer (batter)

Shimron Hetmyer hasn’t had the best of times in T20 cricket recently, having aggregated 131 runs from seven innings combined in the home series against India and New Zealand last month, but has been a proven match-winner in the format. Overall, he has 2784 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 132.57, including a hundred which came during CPL 2018.

Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper batter)

Heinrich Klaasen can fulfill both roles - that of an anchor as well as a finisher - in the middle-order, with fine skills against pace and spin alike. He has 2335 T20 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 136.46 with 13 fifties till date.

Tabraiz Shamsi (left-arm wrist-spinner)

Tabraiz Shamsi has been one of the top-bowlers in the format in recent years, and is currently placed second in the ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings. He has 225 T20 wickets at an impressive 22.16 till date, and is an eye-catching player with his passionate, and at times, innovative celebrations.

