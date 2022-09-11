CPL 2022: Match 14 - Best Rario Player cards to own on D3.Club for Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Barbados Royals in Match 14 of CPL 2022 on September 11 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The clash between Royals and Tallawahs promises to be a proper humdinger on a super Sunday in St Lucia.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Barbados Royals in the first match of the super Sunday (September 11) at the CPL 2022. The fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, with the two sides locking horns for an important win in the middle of the league stage.

The two teams will head into the clash with contrasting fortunes in their last completed fixtures. While Royals defeated the St Lucia Kings, the Tallawahs lost the day before against the same opposition.

As of Thursday (September 8), the Royals stand at the top of the points table with 4 wins from their 4 matches, whereas the Tallawahs are positioned one spot below them after two victories and one loss from their three matches.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymon Reifer, Chris Green, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

Barbados Royals Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), David Miller (c), Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 14?

Brandon King (Batter)

King may have collected only 19 off 17 balls in Tallawahs' last match versus the St Lucia Kings. But he remains a player of critical nature to their chances. The opening batter has recorded nearly 2,000 runs in domestic T20 cricket with a strike-rate of 129.90, including 12 half-centuries and a hundred.

Raymon Reifer (Allrounder)

Entering the list in the allrounder's category, Reifer had a fruitful last game in either skill. He played a stand-out knock of 62 off 41 balls from the middle-order and ended with figures of 2 for 28 with the ball against the Kings.

David Miller (Batter)

Miller produced a match-winning cameo of 29 not out off 18 balls for Royals in their victory over the Kings. The South African batting maverick continues to be a player of rich influence on T20 games. Miller has an incredible body of work in the shortest format, carrying an average of 36.07 with a strike-rate of 138.49 after close to 400 domestic T20s under his belt.

Hayden Walsh (Bowler)

Walsh was another player with a significant role played in Royals' victory. The young wristspinner bagged figures of 2 for 19 off his 4 overs, derailing the opposition with the bat to ease up the rest of the game for his side.

Obed McCoy (Bowler)

An integral part of the Royals' bowling attack, McCoy didn't have the best of last outings, going for 1 for 28 off his 3 overs. But the pacer is critical to his team's chances, boasting of an impressive domestic T20 record under his belt. He has taken 90 wickets from his 61 matches at an economy of 8.62.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game