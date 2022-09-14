CPL 2022: Match 19 - Best Rario Player cards to own on D3.Club for Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will face-off in Match 19 of CPL 2022 on September 15 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

Barbados Royals have been unbeaten in the competition with six wins from as many matches.

The Barbados Royals will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the 19th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday, September 15.

The Royals won the reverse fixture by eight wickets on Sunday. Overall, Royals are the only unbeaten team in the competition thus far, with six wins from as many games, while Tallawahs follow them at second in the points table with three wins from five.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymon Reifer, Chris Green, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

Barbados Royals Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), David Miller (c), Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 19?

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has led the Jamaica Tallawahs from the front this season, and has aggregated 200 runs at 66.67 with a strike-rate of 139.86. His major scores include 30* off 15 vs SNP, 44* off 38 vs GAW, 67 off 49 vs TKR and 52 off 31 vs the Royals.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir is going strong at 30, having bagged 10 wickets at 11.10 at the CPL 2022 thus far, only second to Alzarri Joseph in the leading wicket-taker’s list. Amir can be effective at any stage in the game with his searing pace and wicket-taking abilities.

Quindon de Kock: Quinton de Kock is a proven match-winner with his sublime batting skills and the top and valuable experience. He has aggregated 144 runs at 48 in CPL 2022 so far, including a match-winning 64* off 53 against the Tallawahs recently.

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is the leading run-scorer at the CPL 2022 currently, with 285 runs at 47.50 with an impressive strike-rate of 164.74, and no other batter has struck more sixes than his 18. His gentle right-arm medium pace has yielded five wickets at an excellent economy of 4.88.

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy, the left-arm quick, has established himself as a much sought after T20 bowler in recent years with his smart change of pace making him a tough bowler to bat against at death. He had bagged nine wickets at 17.78 in the CPL 2022 till now, including a match-winning 3/24 against the Tallawahs recently.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game