CPL 2022: Match 20 - Best Rario Player cards to own for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will have a rematch against St Lucia Kings in Match 20 of CPL 2022 on September 17 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The Patriots will strive to avenge their previous league stage defeat against the Kings in the upcoming CPL 2022 clash.

The caravan for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 continues with Match 20 between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings. The fixture will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

As the battle for the playoffs intensifies, both teams are in desperate need for a victory. SNKP stand at third in the six-team points table with two wins from their seven matches, while Kings are placed fifth with as many victories from six encounters.

The Patriots are heading into this match after a win against Jamaica Tallawahs in their last match. Kings enjoyed the rub of the green in their previous match, too, which happened to be against the Patriots only.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo (c), Rashid Khan, Duan Jansen, Akila Dananjaya, Jaden Carmichael

St Lucia Kings Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Roshon Primus, David Wiese, Larry Edwards, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 20?

Faf du Plessis (Batter)

St Lucia Kings skipper Du Plessis starred with bat in hand in his team's victory over the Patriots in their last match. He made a quickfire 60 off just 35 balls, featuring 3 fours and 5 sixes, playing a giant role in Kings' critical league-stage triumph.

Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper)

Charles was only second to Du Plessis in Kings' run-scoring chart for the victory over the Patriots. The opener produced a freeflowing knock of 41 off 32 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, to give Kings a start that propelled them to a win later in the day.

Matthew Forde (Bowler)

Another Kings match-winner part of the list here is right-arm quick Forder, who delivered a spectacular spell of 3 for 19 off his 4 overs to derail the Patriots in his team's victory.

Darren Bravo (Batter)

Patriots batter Bravo looked in healthy touch in the run-chase and victory over Tallwahs. He blasted his way to a 21-ball 39, featuring 3 fours and 3 sixes, to take his team home in a rain-marred DLS affected game in Port of Spain.

Sheldon Cottrell (Bowler)

Experienced left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell may have been expensive in Patriots' previous clash against the Kings, but picked up a couple of key wickets. He is an important figure in Patriots' campaign for the tournament.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

