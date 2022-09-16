CPL 2022: Match 21 - Best Rario Player cards to own for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Jamaica Tallawahs match 21 of the CPL 2022 on Saturday, September 17 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Jamaica Tallawahs match 21 of the CPL 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday, September 17.

The Tallawahs are currently placed second in the points table with four wins from seven games, while the Knight Riders sit fourth with two wins from six matches.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymon Reifer, Chris Green, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

Trinbago Knight Riders Probable XI: Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 21?

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has inspired the Tallawahs’ impressive CPL 2022 campaign thus far, with 218 runs at 54.50 and a strike-rate of 130.53. He will serve as Nicholas Pooran’s deputy for the West Indies at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Raymon Reifer: All-rounder Raymon Reifer has created an impact with the bat at the CPL 2022, with 172 runs at 43.00 from his first five outings, and bagged 2/28 in the only spell he bowled. Reifer, who has played three Tests and five ODIs till date, but is uncapped in T20Is, has been included in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir has been one of the standout bowlers in the CPL 2022 so far, having bagged 11 wickets at an excellent economy of 5.50. Overall, the Pakistan left-arm quick has bagged 259 T20 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.13 till date.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran hasn’t quite set the CPL 2022 on fire, with just 92 runs from his first five outings in the competition, 52 of which came in one knock. The left-hander is recognised as one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the modern game.

Andre Russell: After an impressive run in The Hundred recently, Andre Russell has had an underwhelming run in the CPL 2022, with just 37 runs from his first five innings. He might have a point to prove after being overlooked for the T20 World Cup.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

