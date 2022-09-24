CPL 2022: Match 29 - Best Rario Player cards to own for Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings

Jamaica Tallawahs face St Lucia Kings in Match 29 of the CPL 2022 on September 25 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The CPL 2022 league stage reaches its final destination with the game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on St Lucia Kings in Match 29 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 on Sunday (September 25). The Tallawahs will lock horns with the Kings at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Tallawahs will enter the clash after a defeat in their previous encounter to Guyana Amazon Warriors, with the Kings suffering the same fate against the opposition in their most recent league stage game.

Heading into the game, the Kings are placed second in the six-team points table for CPL 2022 with four victories in their nine matches. The Tallawahs are placed one spot below with just as many wins but a lesser net run-rate.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XI: Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Rovman Powell (c), Mohammad Nabi, Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Mohammad Amir

St Lucia Kings Probable XI: Mark Deyal, Faf du Plessis (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Adam Hose, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, David Wiese, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Jeavor Royal

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for CPL 2022 Match 29?

Chris Green (Allrounder)

Green was Tallawahs' stand-out performer in their loss to the Warriors. The bowler picked up figures of 2 for 24 off his 4 overs, emerging as his team's big positive from an otherwise disappointing outing.

Brandon King (Batter)

Talking of big positives, Brandon King was certainly another for the Tallawahs as he smashed his way to a century in the chase against the Warriors. The opening batter smashed his way to 104 off 66 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Mohammad Amir (Bowler)

An expensive outing with the ball in the last game withstanding, Amir remains one of the better T20 bowlers around. The Pakistan left-arm seamer has been fantastic in domestic T20 leagues since the beginning of the pandemic. He has taken his 87 scalps at 7.56 runs an over in the Covid years.

Faf du Plessis (Batter)

Du Plessis was outstanding with the bat for Kings in their loss to the Warriors. The South African batting stalwart blazed his willow for a century, hitting 103 off 59 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and 6 sixes. Du Plessis almost singlehandedly took his team to a score of 194/5, which they should've defended.

Alzarri Joseph (Bowler)

Joseph was Kings' brightest shining light amid the gloom and doom with the ball. While the rest of the St Lucia attack was taken for plenty through the run-chase, he ended with figures of 1 for 20 off his 4 overs.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

