LPL 2022 Match 6: Best Rario Player cards to own for Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings

Kandy Falcons take on the Jaffna Kings in the match six of LPL 2022 on December 10 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

Kandy Falcons will be hosting Jaffna Kings in Match 6 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 on Saturday (December 10). The fixture will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

The Falcons enter the game hoping to continue their sucessful run in the initial days of the competition. They've already won over Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators and another victory would firm up their grip at the top of the LPL 2022 points table.

For the Kings, the quest remains the same as they also look to consolidate a numero uno spot with one more positive result, having recorded triumphs above the Gladiators and Dambulla Aura.

Kandy Falcons Prediction XI: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Jaffna Kings Predicted XI: Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for LPL 2022 Match 6?

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Theekshana was brilliant for the Kings in the last match against Dambulla Aura. The mystery spinner dominated his way to figures of 3 for 20 off his 4 overs in his team's nine-wicket triumph.

Carlos Brathwaite (Allrounder)

Brathwaite proved a match-winner for the Falcons last match against the Gladiators. The allrounder took a four-wicket haul of 4 for 14 off his 4 overs to tilt the scales decisively for the Falcons.

Avishka Fernando (Batter)

Fernando played a measured knock of 49 to help the Kings sail through their run-chase against the Giants. The Sri Lankan batter has been in very good form leading into the LPL and is expected to produce the goods consistently in the tournament.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

