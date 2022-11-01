PAK v SA - Three must-have Rario cards for the T20 World Cup game

Pakistan lock horns with South Africa in Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 3 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

Pakistan take on South Africa in a game that they must win at the SCG to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Pakistan face another must-win game at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3) against the mighty South Africa. The fixture will be played the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with a victory mandatory for Pakistan to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

They not only must come out triumphant but also boost their net run-rate with a massive margin if they are to stay intact in the race for the top 2 spots from Group 2. The 2009 champions find themselves at fifth in the six-team standings after three games, including defeats to India and Zimbabwe.

South Africa have been the team of the competition so far, playing like everyone expected out of them in conditions similar to back home. After a frustrating washout with the Zimbabweans, they've gone on to crush Bangladesh at SCG and came out on top against India.

Predicted Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Predicted South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 WC 2022 Match 36?

Babar Azam

Babar has been quiet with the bat but come the big game against South Africa, he'll be the man Pakistan will bank their house on at the SCG. With the chips down, the modern-day batting giant will be expected to come out firing.

David Miller

Miller has been in tremendous form and will be looking to flex his muscles once again. The left-hander played a critical knock of 59 not out off 46 deliveries to guide South Africa through a tricky run-chase against India at Perth.

Lungi Ngidi

South Africa's most incisive bowler in the win over India, Ngidi used his height and pace to very good effect. He finished with match-winning figures of 4 for 29 off his 4 overs.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If a player scored 100 base points and you used a bronze card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

If in the same contest, you used a gold card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

