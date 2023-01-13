SA20 23: Match 5 - Best Rario Player cards to own for MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants

MI Cape Town will lock horns with Durban Super Giants in Match 5 of the SA20 2023 on January 13 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a team to win rewards.

MI Cape Town will be taking on the Durban Super Giants in Match 5 of the inaugural SA20 league taking place in South Africa on Friday (January 13). On a double-header night, the MI Cape Town will lock horns with the Super Giants on their home turf in Newlands.

In what is still week first of the much-awaited competition, the Rashid Khan-led MI side won their opening fixture versus the Paarl Royals, while the Super Giants will be entering the bout, reeling from a defeat to Jo'burg Super Kings.

While MI will be eyeing continuation on their impressive first-game effort, the Super Giants will look to get on the board and pick up their campaign from there on. It is an important game for both sides, recognising it's a tough six-team competition where no side would give up an easy sniff and a headstart is crucial gearing up deep into the league stage.

MI Cape Town Probable XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

Durban Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya, Keemo Paul

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for SA20 2023 Match 5?

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

The MI Cape Town skipper is always a fruitful pick, keeping in mind his genius with the ball in hand. He was once again at his miserly and incisive best in his team's opening game, going through his four-over spell for 0/28.

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper)

De Kock was the top scorer for Super Giants in their last game versus the Super Kings, finishing with 78 off 52 balls during the run-chase. The captain led his troops from the front and will be determined to continue on the same against MI Cape Town.

Dewald Brevis (Allrounder)

Brevis reinforced why he is one of the brightest young talents in world cricket right now. The young MI Cape Town opening batter helped his team sail through the run-chase versus Royals with a delightful 70 not out off 41 deliveries, including 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

