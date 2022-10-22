ENG v AFG - Three must-have Rario cards for the T20 WC game

England and Afghanistan will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Perth on October 22 in the Super 12s stage.

2010 T20 World Cup champions take on the Asian darkhorses for two crucial points in Group 1 of the main round.

England will take on rising Asian giantkillers Afghanistan in the two teams' first Super 12s round fixture for the men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 22).

The 2010 champions begin their surge towards reclaiming the coveted crown with a bout with the spirited Afghans, who will be determined to make their presence felt over the next four weeks in Australia.

The critical Group 1 encounter will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, whose high-end pace and bounce shall make the three lions massive favourites to pip over their opposition.

But that should not be a reason to take the Afghans lightly at all, for their rise into prominence at the world stage is built on defeating the odds and surprising everyone.

England Probable XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 WC 2022 Match 14?

Rashid Khan

Pretty straightforward pick, no? Easily the world's hottest property in the shortest format of the game, Rashid walks into the list with a great record under his belt in T20s. He has taken 118 wickets in 71 T20Is with an ER of 6.24; in a span of 353 domestic T20s, the incisive wristspinner has bagged a whopping 482 scalps at 6.37 runs an over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gurbaz has been a fantastic addition to the Afghanistan white-ball set-up. The young wicketkeeper-batter is arguably the most organised of the Afghan top-order players. Gurbaz boasts of a very impressive T20I record to his name. He has a strike-rate of 138.26 over 32 matches for his country. He will be determined to have a go against the England attack come Saturday.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi, the Afghanistan skipper, is one of the world's best spin allrounders in the shortest format. Leading his country at the T20 World Cup, Nabi will have the spotlight set on him throughout Afghanistan's campaign. The experienced cricketer's presence with the bat and the ball aside, his decision-making as a skipper will also be key to his team's chances.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

