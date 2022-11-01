IND vs BAN: Best Rario Player cards to own for India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup game

India and Bangladesh will face-off in a crucial T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s match at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

India have a 10-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20Is.

India and Bangladesh have both won two of their first three matches in the Super 12s match at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, and will face-off in a must-win game at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. A win will take them a step away from a spot in the semi-final, and the result would be closely looked at by Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with the two team’s hopes hanging by a thread.

India’s batting crumbled against a quality South African fast-bowling attack on a boundy Perth surface, before the bowlers put up a show to keep the team alive till the very last over. They’d be keenly waiting on Dinesh Karthik’s fitness status, after the wicketkeeper had left the field with discomfort on Sunday.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, registered a three-run win in a chaotic finish against Zimbabwe after being comprehensively beaten by South Africa by 104 runs which has considerably dented their net run-rate. A defeat would almost knock them out of the race to the semi-final.

Predicted India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35?

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has underwhelmed in his first three outings of the T20 World Cup, but continues to be backed by the management given his fine record and the capabilities at the top. The right-hander would be keen to rediscover his best as the tournament nears a decisive phase.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been India’s standout bowler in the competition thus far, having bagged seven wickets at 13.43 from his first three outings. The left-arm quick dismissed Babar Azam, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw for ducks with the new ball, and his expertise at death in recent years make him a valuable asset in the line-up.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, remains Bangladesh’s most impactful cricketer, given his supreme capabilities on either fronts. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, one short of Tim Southee’s tally of 126.

Log on to Rario to play the attractive cricket strategy game

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game