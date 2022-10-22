T20 World Cup 2022: Match 13: Best Rario Player cards to own for Australia vs New Zealand

Hosts Australia will be up against New Zealand in the first Super 12s match at the T20 World Cup 2022 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The two teams had met in last year’s final in the UAE, with Australia lifting their maiden title.

After an eventful and exciting opening round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the focus now shifts on the Super 12s stage, with hosts Australia taking on the trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.

Defending champions Australia, despite the recent home series defeat to England and a six-run loss to India in the warm-up match, begin one of competition’s favourites, given their team line-up and the form of their key players. An untimely injury to Josh Inglis has done little to dent their squad strength, with an able replacement in all-rounder Cameron Green being called up.

New Zealand, meanwhile, went down to Pakistan in the home tri-series final last week, and were outplayed by South Africa in their first warm-up, before the second against India was washed out with rain. While recent results don’t necessarily put them among tournament favourites, their ability to rise and excel at multi-nation events, especially in recent years, can’t be overlooked.

Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell. Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13?

David Warner

David Warner was the Player of the Tournament in Australia’s winning campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE last year, and has been in fine form in build up to the 2022 edition, with blistering fifties against the West Indies and England recently. The left-hander is known to be destructive against pace and spin alike, and is capable of playing the long innings without compromising on the scoring rate.

Glenn Maxwell

With his innovative and power-packed strokeplay, Glenn Maxwell is one of Australia’s most reliable match-winners in the middle-order. Despite having batted outside of top-three for a major part of his career, Maxwell is the only Australian with three T20I hundreds. The 34-year-old is extremely resourceful with his part-time off-breaks too, and is one of the best fielders in the modern-day game.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the most consistent bowlers in T20 cricket in recent years, and is currently the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. The right-arm quick has bagged 45 wickets at 17.51 at an excellent economy of 7.12 in T20Is over the course of the last two years. While being a regular strike-bowler with the new ball, Hazlewood has also been Aaron Finch’s go to bowler at death.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game