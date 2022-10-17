T20 WC 2022: Match 3 - Best Rario Player cards to own for West Indies vs Scotland

West Indies will lock horns with Scotland in Match 3 of the T20 World Cup on October 17 and Rario's Cricket Strategy Game on D3.Club allows you to pick and choose a three-member team to win rewards.

The match between West Indies and Scotland will unfold the Group B of the preliminary round at the T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies will face off against Scotland at the start of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia. The match to be played in Hobart on Monday (October 17) is part of the Group B of the preliminary round at the 16-team marquee event Down Under.

The Calypso Kings will be determined to make a winning start to the competition after a horrible build-up to the top-flight tournament. They lost home series to India and New Zealand during the summer and then suffered a 2-0 defeat to the hosts upon touching down Australia.

For Scotland, it will be an opportunity to once again reinforce their talent and promise on the world stage after failing short of becoming the associate side of the T20 World Cup in UAE. They did make the Super 12s with a win over Bangladesh but then lost all their Super 12s fixture, including a loss to Namibia.

West Indies Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Scotland Probable XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal

Which Player Cards Can Bring Best Results on Rario's D3.Club for T20 WC Match 3?

Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies skipper heads the list of best cards available from the WI vs IRE game due to his sheer batting prowess in the middle-order for the Calypso Kings. The left-hander poses a dangerous challenge for opposition attacks, boasting of a domestic SR over 141 after 253 T20 games under his belt. He is a key figure in deciding West Indies' fortunes against Scotland.

Alzarri Joseph

Expected to intimidate the Scottish batters with his pace and bounce at Hobart is Alzarri Joseph, the young right-arm quick, who will be keen to make an impact and add gains to his bowling. He has played seven previous T20Is for the Caribbean side and taken 10 wickets with a healthy ER below 8.

Rovman Powell

Much of West Indies' fortunes for the T20 World Cup will be depend on how well their middle-order aggressor Rovman Powell does with bat in hand. Whether Powell can overcome his spin struggles or not would determine much of what the Calypso Kings do on the field in terms of results. At his best, Powell can pulverise the opposition attacks and give his team a healthy plug for the absence of the dominant figure of Andre Russell in the side.

Which category to choose if you have the same players under different categories?

If Russell scored 100 base points and you used a bronze Andre Russell card with an XP of 20%, the total score of your card would be: 100+(100*20%)+10 = 130

Now, if in the same contest, you used a gold Andre Russel card with an XP of 16%, the total score of the card would have been: 100+(100*16%)+30 = 146

Basically, the higher category card you use, the better the rewards.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game