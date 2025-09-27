Why Chris Woakes Cannot Make a Comeback for England.

Woakes has never been effective away from home.

Chris Woakes couldn’t have found a worse time to dislocate his shoulder. He sustained this injury while fielding in the fifth Test against India at The Oval and has been out of action since. This means he wasn’t selected for the Ashes 2025, where his place wasn’t guaranteed anyway.

Woakes has never been effective away from home and mostly plays as a home specialist, but even that value has shrunk in the Bazball era. His away average stands at a moderate 48.93 compared to 23.87 at home. In Australia, he has 16 wickets at an abysmal 51.68 runs apiece in 13 outings, with a best of 4/36.

England’s director Rob Key has confirmed that the team doesn’t see him in Test plans in the near future. In an interaction with the media following the squad announcement, he pointed out how Woakes’ shoulder dislocation is as bad a timing as it can get. Key indicated the team will build for a new cycle after the Ashes.

“He was running out of time to be ready for the start for the Ashes. And then once you get out of an Ashes series, you’re often looking at the next cycle, really. So Chris Woakes isn’t in our plans at the minute… at all.”

Can Chris Woakes make a comeback to England’s Test side?

Woakes is a bowler with certain limitations, which means he can definitely not be an all-condition option. However, England’s temptation to have him for home games was understandable when pitches were not as flat as they are now. Since the team plays on batting decks in the new management, his effectiveness at home has also taken a hit.

From 2024, Woakes averages a tepid 31.27 in England, which is massively high compared to his career home average of 23.87. He doesn’t have the attributes to be successful on any other surface, and his overall career usage reflects that. Only 37.09% of his total Tests have been away from home, and this has reduced to only 17.64% since 2023.

Why Woakes might not return to the England setup?

He is already 36 and has shown signs of regression. The recent shoulder injury will make it arduous for him to regain his old form. Then, after Ashes, they will look to give opportunities to other fresh faces, with a focus on building the next set of speedsters.

So, at this stage, Woakes doesn’t seem to be returning in England colours again. He has had his moments, but given his limited skills, he might not be as good in modern-day Test cricket in England. This management prefers bowlers with high release points and more pace than medium pacers.

At this point, England would want continuity and select players who can be equally effective at home and away. Woakes doesn’t fit any criteria. It’s more about skills, really.

England don’t play traditional Test cricket and need bowlers who can get extra zip and pace off the deck. The selection of Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson indicates it. With more such bowlers coming through, Woakes might have played his final game for England.

