Why Is Jofra Archer Not Included in England’s Playing XI For NZ vs ENG First T20I?

Jofra Archer is not in England's playing XI.

England will kick off their white-ball tour of New Zealand with the three-match T20I series. The Harry Brook-led side has already announced the playing XI for the first T20I against the Kiwis, with Jofra Archer being the most notable absentee despite him being England’s leading wicket-taker during the South Africa series at home. It will be a huge blow for the visitors, considering the pacer’s tremendous form during the recent home season.

Playing XIs For NZ vs ENG

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Why is Jofra Archer Not in England’s Playing XI For the First T20I?

With the Ashes 2025 series in Australia looming closer, England’s team management has opted to rest Archer for the upcoming T20I series to manage his workload and reduce the risk of injury. The move is part of a long-term strategy to ensure their premium pacer remains fresh and fully fit for what is expected to be the high-intensity five-Test series against Australia Down Under, starting November 21.

Captain Harry Brook had earlier explained similar logic when Archer was rested in another rain-affected T20I game against South Africa at home, citing the risks of playing him in compromised conditions. By resting him in the T20s but retaining Archer, who has a long history of injuries, for ODIs, England hope to balance match readiness with long-term fitness.

England ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Jofra Archer’s Recent Form

Jofra Archer has been leading England’s pace attack since his comeback during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The speedster was one of the standout performers for England in the five-Test series, claiming nine wickets in just two Tests.

He carried the momentum in the white-ball series against South Africa at home, finishing the three-match ODI series as the joint highest wicket-taker with eight wickets at an impressive average of 11.00. In the T20I series, Archer took three scalps in a solitary innings, sharing the top spot with Sam Curran, despite playing one inning less.

After the first T20I, Christchurch will also host the second 20-over fixture on October 20. Then both teams will travel to Auckland for the third T20I on October 23.

The ODI leg will start at Bay Oval on October 26, while Hamilton will host the second ODI on October 29. The series will conclude with the last ODI on November 1 in Wellington.

