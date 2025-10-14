Former England Pacer Hits Back At David Warner’s ‘Moral Victory’ Dig, Fuels Ashes 2025 Rivalry

The pacer was England's top wicket-taker with 22 scalps in the Ashes 2023.

Former England seamer Stuart Broad has slammed the ex-Australian batter David Warner for his latest comment on the English squad ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes 2025. Previously, the legendary Aussie opener had mocked the arch-rivals, England, to mention that the team would look to play for “moral victory,” instead of winning the coveted championship.

“We’re playing for the Ashes and they’re playing for a moral victory. 4-nil. It’s going to be a great series,” predicted the batter in an interaction with Fox Cricket.

Stuart Broad on David Warner’s ‘Moral Victory’ Jibe

Warner’s dig might be a follow-up of the English captain Ben Stokes’ statement after the controversial stumping of their wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow in the Ashes 2025. Notably, following Bairstow’s dismissal, which had sparked a huge debate on the “spirit of cricket,” the skipper noted that he would have withdrawn the appeal considering the match situation.

“I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” said Stokes, as quoted by the BBC.

However, following the turn of events, the second-highest wicket-taker of the home Ashes series in 2023 has hit back at Warner’s taunt. Broad believes that the visitors hold a great chance to dominate Australia, who are currently struggling with a few form and injury issues ahead of the mega red-ball contest.

“It’s probably the worst Australian team since 2010, and it’s the best English team since 2010. The fact of the matter is Australia generally have to be bad to lose in Australia and England have to be very good. England have a great chance of being very good, and Australia have a decent chance of being bad,” opined Broad in the Love of Cricket podcast.

ALSO READ:

England Are Yet to Win A Test In Australia Since 2010

After a spirited show in the latest five-Test home series against India, Stokes and Co. would want to continue a similar form in their upcoming assignment down under. But though the side have drawn the prestigious series twice at home, following their successive wins in 2015 and 2013, they are yet to claim an Ashes fixture on Australian soil for more than a decade.

England’s last red-ball victory in Australia came in 2011 when they clinched the five-match series with a scoreline of 1-3. Since then, the English team has managed only two draws out of 15 fixtures, in 2017 and 2022. However, the visitors would want to turn around the abysmal stats in their upcoming tour to get their hands on the Ashes urn after a decade-long wait since 2015.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.