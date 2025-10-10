Star England Batter Sees Unavailability of Pat Cummins as Possible Advantage in Ashes 2025

The Ashes will begin on November 21.

The Ashes 2025 series is fast approaching, and the buzz around the five-match series between Australia and England is in the air. England have promoted their white-ball captain Harry Brook to serve as deputy to Ben Stokes for the upcoming Test series. England’s success rate since the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) has been underwhelming, and their record in Australia remains disappointing. However, optimism is growing within the camp, particularly amid uncertainty around Australian captain Pat Cummins for the series opener due to a back injury.

The five-match Test series will commence from November 21 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

England look at unavailability of Pat Cummins as an advantage

Speaking at the 50th People’s Choice Awards ahead of England’s white-ball tour to New Zealand, Harry Brook admitted that he hopes to return home with the Ashes urn in January. He also acknowledged that Cummins’s possible absence could give England a slight edge.

“He is an amazing bowler and has been for many years. He bowls at high pace, with high skill. With him out for the first game, hopefully that plays into our hands… but we can’t take anybody lightly,” Brook said.

The Australian captain has been sidelined since August due to lumbar bone stress in his lower back. Media reports have suggested that he could miss the early part of the series, though Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has downplayed such speculation. McDonald stated that a decision on Cummins’s availability for the first Ashes Test will be made next Friday, while admitting that the captain is “running out of time” to prove his fitness.

The Ashes 2025 will be a challenge for Harry Brook

The upcoming series will be Brook’s second Ashes, his first on Australian soil. It could be one of his biggest challenges, coming on the back of seven hundreds in his first 11 overseas Tests. The 25-year-old is approaching the series with caution, specifically knowing the scale of the task ahead, given England’s poor record of 13 losses in their last 15 Tests Down Under.

“I don’t know what I’m stepping into. It’s obviously intense. I haven’t had too much experience with the pitches out there, so I have to stay in the moment as much as possible and play what’s in front of me,” he added.

Brook’s previous experience in Australia is limited. The 22-year-old had endured an unsuccessful stint with Hobart Hurricanes. However, he later played a crucial role in England’s successful T20 World Cup 2022 triumph. Aware of the different demands of Test cricket, Brook looks at the tour with a clear mindset and focus on adaptability.

Despite growing concerns over Pat Cummins’s availability, Australia will start as the red-hot favourites to retain The Ashes. However, England have announced a strong squad for the series with a good blend of experience and youngsters, and would be hungry to reclaim glory on Australian soil.

