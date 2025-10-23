Will England Qualify For Cricket World Cup 2027? Know Direct Qualification Scenario And Upcoming Fixtures

They lost the last ODI series to South Africa.

The England men’s cricket team is scheduled to play three ODIs on their ongoing tour of New Zealand. It will be a crucial assignment for the Harry Brook-led side as their World Cup 2027 fate hangs in the balance.

The champions of the 2019 edition are in serious danger of missing out on direct qualification for the 2027 event, which is set to take place in South Africa. Here we take a deeper look at where England currently stand and what they need to do to avoid having to go through Qualifiers.

ICC Standings In ODI Cricket

As per the latest ICC rankings, they sit in the eighth position with a rating of 88. West Indies (80) and Bangladesh (77) are on their tail. Check out the latest ICC team rankings in Men’s ODIs:

ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings (Top 20)

Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 India 36 4471 124 2 New Zealand 38 4160 109 3 Australia 35 3717 106 4 Sri Lanka 41 4235 103 5 Pakistan 35 3493 100 6 South Africa 35 3457 99 7 Afghanistan 28 2657 95 8 England 37 3252 88 9 West Indies 35 2814 80 10 Bangladesh 35 2465 77 11 Zimbabwe 24 1291 54 12 Ireland 18 938 52 13 Scotland 33 1522 46 14 United States 34 1387 41 15 Netherlands 36 1425 40 16 Oman 25 886 35 17 Nepal 32 1060 33 18 Namibia 33 707 21 19 Canada 23 357 16 20 United Arab Emirates 32 250 8

What England Need To Do for Direct Qualification into World Cup 2027?

The Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027 will feature a total of 14 teams. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already qualified by virtue of being the hosts. Namibia are also co-hosting the tournament but will not have an automatic spot as they are not an ICC full member.

Apart from the two hosts, the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings will also have a direct spot in the Cricket World Cup. The cut-off date to lock the automatic qualification spots is March 31, 2027.

The currently eighth-placed team could slip further down if they lose their upcoming matches. West Indies are ninth with a rating of 80, followed by Bangladesh. Both these teams can be big threats to England’s chances.

Failing to secure an automatic spot would mean Harry Brook & Co. will have to go through a Qualifiers round for the first time in World Cup history. West Indies had suffered that fate in the previous edition, and they failed to reach the main tournament.

England’s Woes In ODI Cricket

Once a formidable force in the fifty-over format during 2015-22, England have had an ordinary run in the last three years. They were knocked out in the group stage in the 2023 World Cup and endured the same in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Since October 2023, they have played 32 ODIs and have won only 11 of those while losing 21 times. Recently, they lost the home series against South Africa by 2-1. In the final game of that series, they showed what they’re capable of as they hammered the visitors by 342 runs. But consistency has been a major problem for them.

Upcoming Fixtures

Check out their upcoming assignments in ODI cricket before the cut-off date.

New Zealand vs England – October 2025

Sri Lanka vs England – January 2026

England vs India – July 2026

England vs Sri Lanka – September 2026

Australia vs England – November 2026

South Africa vs England – December 2026

England vs New Zealand – March 2027

(All ODI series comprise three matches.)

