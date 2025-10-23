Shakib Al Hasan Not Retired From Any Format, Declares Retirement Wish

Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed all talk of retirement, confirming he has not stepped away from any format of international cricket.

The Bangladesh great said that he had not retired from any international format despite last playing in October 2024 for the country. The 38-year-old made it clear that he still hopes to play again for his country, ideally signing off on home soil.

“To be honest, I am not retired from any format officially,” Shakib told Cricbuzz, adding that he wished to end his career at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

“Yes, 100% [in front of home fans]. I think it’s more for them than it’s for me,” Shakib said, referring to his fans. “If that happens, that’s the best thing that can happen to my fans and to me.”

His words come amid a turbulent year for the former Bangladesh captain, who has been living away from home since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Shakib has continued to feature in franchise cricket, including the PSL and CPL, while also starring for Atlanta Fire in the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in the United States.

Despite the political noise surrounding his name back home, Shakib sounded content rediscovering the simple joy of playing cricket again. Away from the scrutiny and spotlight, he’s been described by teammates as someone who’s laughing, joking, and enjoying the game like it was his early days.

Is The BCB Door Open For Shakib Al Hasan?

Shakib Al Hasan has reiterated his desire to play again for Bangladesh, but the situation back home remains complicated. In May 2025, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Iftekhar Rahman had said the door was still open for Shakib’s return.

“Shakib will always be in the consideration of the selectors and the team management,” Iftekhar had said. “He is an asset for any team. He is a world-class cricketer.”

The BCB’s tone, however, shifted dramatically months later following a social media post from Shakib wishing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday — a gesture that triggered political backlash. The country’s sports advisor Asif Mahmud publicly declared last month that Shakib would never play for Bangladesh again, accusing him of being “intricately involved with Awami League’s politics.”

“We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag,” Asif said. “It won’t be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey.”

Shakib Al Hasan, for his part, defended his post, saying it came from a personal space rather than a political one. “She [Hasina] has always followed cricket seriously,” he told Cricbuzz. “We had a relationship through that, even before politics. I wished her from that point of view. There was no other motive, or trying to instigate anyone.”

The allrounder also expressed no regrets about the episode, adding that he understood why people reacted the way they did but hoped perceptions would change with time.

Amid the uncertainty, Shakib continues to play in global T20 leagues, recently becoming the fifth bowler in history to reach 500 T20 wickets. He is now one of only two players, alongside Dwayne Bravo, in all T20 cricket to take 500 wickets and score over 5000 runs.

