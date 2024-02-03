ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 20 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are a strong team and should win the contest.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals

Date

3 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sam Hain has 1015 runs at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 140.97 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1200 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 154.44 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Andre Russell has 673 runs at an average of 32.04 and a strike rate of 166.99 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 35 wickets at an average of 24.54 and a strike rate of 15.28 in 34 T20 innings in this timeframe.

David Willey has 34 wickets at an average of 23.82 and a strike rate of 18.64 in 35 T20 innings since 2023.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1135 runs at an average of 22.70 and a strike rate of 140.29 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Sikandar Raza has 1294 runs at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of 147.38 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 44 wickets at an average of 20.97 and a strike rate of 17.61 in 47 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Jason Holder has 40 wickets at an average of 34.97 and a strike rate of 21.62 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 166, with the pacers snaring 71.2% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some assistance for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Sagar Kalyan, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan.

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Dushmantha Chameera, Akif Raja.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is another popular captaincy option for this game. Holder will contribute with both bat and ball, and he will get some assistance off the deck. Expect him to fetch a few points.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Hain: Sam Hain has a selection % of less than 35 as of now. Hain will bat in the middle order and can score valuable runs. His recent form has been decent.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell is a dangerous batter. Powell will bat in the lower order and can score quick runs. He looked in decent touch in the last game.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sagar Kalyan: Sagar Kalyan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Imad Wasim, and Dushmantha Chameera.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Joe Clarke, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Ali Khan.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, and Akif Raja.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Ben Dunk, Roelof van der Merwe, and Sunil Narine.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

