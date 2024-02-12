His last Indian Premier League appearance came in 2021 for the Mumbai Indians.

In a recent development, a big-hitting Mumbai Indians batter has decided to call it quits on his playing career. The 34-year-old is set to play the final match of his professional career for Jharkhand as they close out their Ranji Trophy campaign on February 15 in Jamshedpur.

Saurabh Tiwary, who became a household name in the IPL, announced the news at a press conference at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

He said, "It's a little tough to bid farewell to this journey that I had started before my schooling. But I'm also sure that this is the right time for this. I feel that if you're not in the national team and IPL, it's better to vacate a spot in the state side for a youngster. Youngsters are getting a lot of chances in our Test team so I'm making this decision."

Saurabh Tiwary was part of the U19 World Cup winning team under the leadership of Virat Kohli in 2008. Apart from Mumbai Indians, he has plied his trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals), and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Former Mumbai Indians big-hitter announces retirement

Tiwary's journey in the IPL has been marked by both highs and lows. After contributing significantly to Mumbai's first final appearance, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. However, his performance didn't reach the same heights during his three-year tenure with the new franchise.

A shoulder injury sidelined him during IPL 2014. Subsequently, he played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rising Pune Supergiant, spending a year with each team. In 2021, at the age of 31, Tiwary made a return to Mumbai. Tiwary featured in a total of 93 IPL games and scored 1494 runs, averaging at 120.10. He scored 8 half-centuries with a highest score of 61.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: WATCH: Former RCB and KKR pacer claims 4 wickets in 4 balls in Ranji Trophy encounter

Tiwary had also earned 3 ODI caps for India in which he has scored 49 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.